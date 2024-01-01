6 tools and resources
SeaSponge is an accessible web-based threat modeling tool with a focus on accessibility, aesthetics, and intuitive user experience.
A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals.
Sysreptor provides a customizable reporting platform for pentesters and red teamers to efficiently document security assessments.
Sysreptor offers a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.
Brian Krebs is a cybersecurity journalist and blogger, known for his in-depth reporting on cybercrime and cybersecurity issues.
Sysreptor provides a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.