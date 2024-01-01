Charlotte is an undetected C++ shellcode launcher for executing shellcode with stealth.
Kali Linux is a Debian-based distribution designed for digital forensics and penetration testing, featuring advanced tools for security testing, network analysis, and vulnerability assessment.
Online Telegram bot for collecting information on individuals from various websites.
A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.
A project for demonstrating AWS attack techniques with a focus on ethical hacking practices.
A blog post about bypassing AppLocker using PowerShell diagnostic scripts
Modlishka is a reverse proxy tool for intercepting and manipulating HTTP traffic, ideal for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications.