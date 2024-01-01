A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs.
A DNS rebinding attack framework. Singularity is a DNS rebinding attack framework that allows you to create and execute DNS rebinding attacks. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for creating and executing DNS rebinding attacks. It also includes a number of features that make it easy to use and customize the framework. Singularity is a powerful tool for security researchers and penetration testers who need to test the security of web applications and networks. It is also a valuable resource for anyone who wants to learn more about DNS rebinding attacks and how to defend against them.
A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs.
Full-featured C2 framework for stealthy communication and control on web servers.
A post-exploitation framework for attacking running AWS infrastructure
Tool for randomizing Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 profiles to evade static, signature-based detection controls.
Caldera is a cybersecurity framework by MITRE for automated security assessments and adversary emulation.
A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.