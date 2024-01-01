Singularity 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A DNS rebinding attack framework. Singularity is a DNS rebinding attack framework that allows you to create and execute DNS rebinding attacks. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for creating and executing DNS rebinding attacks. It also includes a number of features that make it easy to use and customize the framework. Singularity is a powerful tool for security researchers and penetration testers who need to test the security of web applications and networks. It is also a valuable resource for anyone who wants to learn more about DNS rebinding attacks and how to defend against them.