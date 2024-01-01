A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records
Mythic is a collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework that enables users to simulate attacks and test their defenses. It provides a flexible and customizable platform for red teaming, allowing users to create and manage their own attacks, and collaborate with others in real-time. Mythic supports multiple platforms, including Windows, Linux, and macOS, and provides a range of features such as payload generation, command and control, and post-exploitation capabilities. The framework is designed to be highly customizable, allowing users to create their own plugins and modules to extend its functionality. Additionally, Mythic provides a web-based interface for easy management and collaboration. Overall, Mythic is a powerful tool for red teaming and penetration testing, providing a flexible and customizable platform for simulating attacks and testing defenses.
CrossC2 enables generation of cross-platform payloads for CobaltStrike, enhancing operational flexibility.
CrackMapExec (CME) - A tool for querying internal database for host and credential information in cybersecurity.
A Burp Suite extension for sending large numbers of HTTP requests and analyzing the results.
OWASP OWTF is a penetration testing framework focused on efficiency and alignment with security standards.
The Proxmark III is a versatile device for sniffing, reading, and cloning RFID tags with strong community support.