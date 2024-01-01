Mythic 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Mythic is a collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework that enables users to simulate attacks and test their defenses. It provides a flexible and customizable platform for red teaming, allowing users to create and manage their own attacks, and collaborate with others in real-time. Mythic supports multiple platforms, including Windows, Linux, and macOS, and provides a range of features such as payload generation, command and control, and post-exploitation capabilities. The framework is designed to be highly customizable, allowing users to create their own plugins and modules to extend its functionality. Additionally, Mythic provides a web-based interface for easy management and collaboration. Overall, Mythic is a powerful tool for red teaming and penetration testing, providing a flexible and customizable platform for simulating attacks and testing defenses.