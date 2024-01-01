NimPlant 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

NimPlant is a lightweight, first-stage Command and Control (C2) implant written in Nim, designed to provide a flexible and efficient solution for remote access and control. It offers a range of features, including a small footprint, easy deployment, and customizable communication protocols, making it an attractive option for penetration testers and red teamers. With its modular architecture and extensible design, NimPlant can be easily integrated with other tools and frameworks, allowing users to tailor their C2 infrastructure to specific needs and environments.