A digital archive of the internet, allowing users to capture and browse archived web pages.
NimPlant is a lightweight, first-stage Command and Control (C2) implant written in Nim, designed to provide a flexible and efficient solution for remote access and control. It offers a range of features, including a small footprint, easy deployment, and customizable communication protocols, making it an attractive option for penetration testers and red teamers. With its modular architecture and extensible design, NimPlant can be easily integrated with other tools and frameworks, allowing users to tailor their C2 infrastructure to specific needs and environments.
A digital archive of the internet, allowing users to capture and browse archived web pages.
Customize Empire's GET request URIs, user agent, and headers for evading detection and masquerading as other applications.
A guide on basic Linux privilege escalation techniques including enumeration, data analysis, exploit customization, and trial and error.
Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks.
Docker image with essential tools for Kubernetes penetration testing.
Ebowla is a tool for generating payloads in Python, GO, and PowerShell with support for Reflective DLLs.