Commix (short for [comm]and [i]njection e[x]ploiter) is an open source penetration testing tool that automates the detection and exploitation of command injection vulnerabilities. It was written by Anastasios Stasinopoulos (@ancst). To install Commix, you can clone the official Git repository or download the latest tarball or zipball. Python (version 2.6, 2.7 or 3.x) is required for running Commix. For usage, you can refer to the user's manual and issues tracker on GitHub.