Repository of tools for testing iPhone messaging by Project Zero
Commix (short for [comm]and [i]njection e[x]ploiter) is an open source penetration testing tool that automates the detection and exploitation of command injection vulnerabilities. It was written by Anastasios Stasinopoulos (@ancst). To install Commix, you can clone the official Git repository or download the latest tarball or zipball. Python (version 2.6, 2.7 or 3.x) is required for running Commix. For usage, you can refer to the user's manual and issues tracker on GitHub.
A PoC tool for generating Excel files with embedded macros without using Excel.
An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities.
A collection of resources for practicing penetration testing
Mortar is an evasion technique to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including AV, EDR, and XDR solutions.
A reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential.