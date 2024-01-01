A framework for exploiting Android-based devices and applications
The Penetration Testing Execution Standard (PTES) consists of seven main sections covering all aspects of a penetration test, from initial communication to reporting, providing a structured approach for conducting penetration tests.
Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services.
A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.
A collection of Python scripts for password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, featuring Atomizer, Vaporizer, Aerosol, and Spindrift tools.
A tool that simplifies the installation of tools and configuration for Kali Linux
Adversary emulation framework for testing security measures in network environments.