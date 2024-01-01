Grafana SSRF

A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.
Authenticated SSRF in Grafana This tool allows you to perform SSRF attacks on Grafana instances. Features: * Authenticated SSRF in Grafana * Supports multiple Grafana versions * Easy to use and configure Note: This tool is for educational purposes only. Do not use it for malicious activities.
A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.
Independent software vendor specializing in network security tools and network forensics.
A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
A Bluetooth 5 and 4.x sniffer using TI CC1352/CC26x2 hardware with advanced features and Python-based host-side software.
Netis Cloud Probe is an open source project for capturing and analyzing network packets across different machines.
NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework for network flow data analysis with a focus on speed and flexibility.