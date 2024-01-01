wordpress

7 tools and resources

WPRecon

WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress.

Application Security
Free
wordpressvulnerability-scanning
WPSpider

A centralized dashboard for running and scheduling WordPress scans powered by wpscan utility.

Application Security
Free
wordpresssecurity-scanning
HoneyPress

WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts.

Honeypots
Free
wordpresshoneypotdockersecurity-toolmonitoring
WPScan

WordPress security scanner for identifying vulnerabilities in WordPress websites.

Vulnerability Management
Free
wordpressrubycurlvulnerability-scanning
WordPress Exploit Framework

A Ruby framework designed to aid in the penetration testing of WordPress systems.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingwordpressrubyframeworkexploitsecurity-testing

Alert(1) to Win

A free online tool that scans and fixes common security issues in WordPress websites.

Application Security
Free
wordpresssecurity-auditvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysecurity-testingcompliance
WPSploit

Exploiting WordPress With Metasploit, containing 45 modules for exploits and auxiliaries.

Offensive Security
Free
metasploitexploitwordpress