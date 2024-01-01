7 tools and resources
WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress.
A centralized dashboard for running and scheduling WordPress scans powered by wpscan utility.
WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts.
WordPress security scanner for identifying vulnerabilities in WordPress websites.
A Ruby framework designed to aid in the penetration testing of WordPress systems.
A free online tool that scans and fixes common security issues in WordPress websites.
Exploiting WordPress With Metasploit, containing 45 modules for exploits and auxiliaries.