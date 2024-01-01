NEW

WPRecon 0 ( 0 ) WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress. Application Security Free wordpressvulnerability-scanning

WPSpider 0 ( 0 ) A centralized dashboard for running and scheduling WordPress scans powered by wpscan utility. Application Security Free wordpresssecurity-scanning

HoneyPress 0 ( 0 ) WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts. Honeypots Free wordpresshoneypotdockersecurity-toolmonitoring

WPScan 0 ( 0 ) WordPress security scanner for identifying vulnerabilities in WordPress websites. Vulnerability Management Free wordpressrubycurlvulnerability-scanning