Can I take over XYZ?

A list of services and how to claim (sub)domains with dangling DNS records. This project aims to provide a comprehensive list of services and how to claim (sub)domains with dangling DNS records. This project is a community-driven effort to help security researchers and penetration testers to identify potential vulnerabilities in DNS records. This project is not affiliated with any organization or company. Please note that this project is for educational purposes only. Please do not use this information for malicious purposes. This project is licensed under the MIT License. Please report any issues or suggestions to the GitHub issues page. Thank you for your understanding. Best regards, EdOverflow