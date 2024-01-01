Read-Teaming-TTPs

This repository is a collection of cybersecurity resources focused on Red Teaming. It includes: 1. Cheatsheets for quick reference on common tools and techniques 2. Detailed notes on various cybersecurity topics 3. Scripts for task automation and efficiency improvement 4. A comprehensive list of free resources for practicing cybersecurity skills The content covers areas such as Cloud, Industrial Control Systems (ICS), Linux, Mac OSX, Threat Intelligence, Web, and Windows security. It also provides links to numerous online platforms and challenges for hands-on learning and skill development in areas like CTFs, penetration testing, and ethical hacking.
