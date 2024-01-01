HoneypotPi 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi. To install, copy these scripts to your Raspberry Pi and execute: chmod +x ./*.sh ./honeypotcreate.sh To start the XRDP honeypot run the following command: ./honeypotstart.sh (or the actual xrdp command) sudo /etc/xrdp/xrdp.sh start The login of failed attempts will be located at: /var/log/xrdp.log You can filter for failed logins in a very crude manner: ./honeypotloggedcredentials.sh (or the actual xrdp command) sudo cat /var/log/xrdp.log | grep USER: ...and check the raw log by typing: ./honeypotrawlog.sh (or the actual xrdp command) sudo cat /var/log/xrdp.log You can also check your Pi's temperature by typing: ./pitemp.sh If you would like to have some live monitoring, which shows the logged credentials and the current date every 30 seconds, type: ./honeypotmonitor.sh The monitor is very useful if you enter LXDE / windowed mode by typing: startx ...then you can open a terminal window and run the honeypotmonitor.sh on one desktop, ...and run etherape on another desktop by typing into a new terminal window: sudo etherape ...and run wireshark on another desktop by typing into a new terminal window: sudo wireshark