HoneypotPi

A collection of tools that can be used with Honeyd for data analysis or other purposes
Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi. To install, copy these scripts to your Raspberry Pi and execute: chmod +x ./*.sh ./honeypotcreate.sh To start the XRDP honeypot run the following command: ./honeypotstart.sh (or the actual xrdp command) sudo /etc/xrdp/xrdp.sh start The login of failed attempts will be located at: /var/log/xrdp.log You can filter for failed logins in a very crude manner: ./honeypotloggedcredentials.sh (or the actual xrdp command) sudo cat /var/log/xrdp.log | grep USER: ...and check the raw log by typing: ./honeypotrawlog.sh (or the actual xrdp command) sudo cat /var/log/xrdp.log You can also check your Pi's temperature by typing: ./pitemp.sh If you would like to have some live monitoring, which shows the logged credentials and the current date every 30 seconds, type: ./honeypotmonitor.sh The monitor is very useful if you enter LXDE / windowed mode by typing: startx ...then you can open a terminal window and run the honeypotmonitor.sh on one desktop, ...and run etherape on another desktop by typing into a new terminal window: sudo etherape ...and run wireshark on another desktop by typing into a new terminal window: sudo wireshark
Find domains and subdomains related to a given domain
A honeypot mimicking Tomcat manager endpoints to log requests and save attacker's WAR files for analysis.
Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm.
bap is a webservice honeypot that logs HTTP basic authentication credentials.
Hived is a honeypot tool for deceiving attackers and gathering information.