An advanced cross-platform tool that automates the process of detecting and exploiting SQL injection security flaws. It provides a user-friendly interface to interact with the tool and includes features such as automated SQL injection detection, exploitation, and reporting. The tool is designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications.