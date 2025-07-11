Siemba 0 Commercial

Siemba is a Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform that integrates multiple security capabilities to help organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities across their attack surface. The platform consists of several core components: 1. External Attack Surface Management (EASM) - Continuously discovers and monitors internet-facing assets to provide visibility into the external attack surface. 2. GenVA - AI-driven vulnerability assessment tool that detects and prioritizes security gaps. 3. GenPT - Automated Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) that simulates real-world attacks using AI technology. 4. PTaaS (Penetration Testing as a Service) - Expert-led penetration testing designed for enterprise environments. 5. AISO (AI Security Officer) - An AI assistant that provides real-time security insights, risk-based decision support, and helps prioritize remediation efforts. Siemba emphasizes a unified approach to security, allowing teams to work from a single platform rather than managing multiple disconnected tools. The platform supports compliance with various standards including PCI DSS, GDPR, HIPAA, and others. The solution is designed to serve different organizational roles including Security Operations, Software Engineering, Governance/Risk/Compliance teams, and leadership. It offers industry-specific implementations for sectors such as healthcare, fintech, government, SaaS companies, and retail. Siemba has received recognition in Gartner Hype Cycles for Security Operations, Application Security, and Everything as a Service (XaaS), and holds SOC2 Type 2 certification.