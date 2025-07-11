Siemba Logo

Siemba

0
Commercial
Threat Management
Threat Management
Vulnerability Management
Penetration Testing
Attack Surface
Ai
Security Automation
Compliance
Cloud Security
Security Operations
Vulnerability Assessment
Visit Website

Siemba is a Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform that integrates multiple security capabilities to help organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities across their attack surface. The platform consists of several core components: 1. External Attack Surface Management (EASM) - Continuously discovers and monitors internet-facing assets to provide visibility into the external attack surface. 2. GenVA - AI-driven vulnerability assessment tool that detects and prioritizes security gaps. 3. GenPT - Automated Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) that simulates real-world attacks using AI technology. 4. PTaaS (Penetration Testing as a Service) - Expert-led penetration testing designed for enterprise environments. 5. AISO (AI Security Officer) - An AI assistant that provides real-time security insights, risk-based decision support, and helps prioritize remediation efforts. Siemba emphasizes a unified approach to security, allowing teams to work from a single platform rather than managing multiple disconnected tools. The platform supports compliance with various standards including PCI DSS, GDPR, HIPAA, and others. The solution is designed to serve different organizational roles including Security Operations, Software Engineering, Governance/Risk/Compliance teams, and leadership. It offers industry-specific implementations for sectors such as healthcare, fintech, government, SaaS companies, and retail. Siemba has received recognition in Gartner Hype Cycles for Security Operations, Application Security, and Everything as a Service (XaaS), and holds SOC2 Type 2 certification.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

GCTI Open Source Detection Signatures Logo
GCTI Open Source Detection Signatures

GCTI's open-source detection signatures for malware and threat detection

Free
Threat Management
EQL Analytics Library Logo
EQL Analytics Library

A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.

Free
Threat Management
tiq-test Logo
tiq-test

Tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence feeds, presented in cybersecurity conferences for measuring IQ of threat intelligence feeds.

Free
Threat Management
The DFIR Report Logo
The DFIR Report

In-depth threat intelligence reports and services providing insights into real-world intrusions, malware analysis, and threat briefs.

Free
Threat Management
Mirai Tracker Logo
Mirai Tracker

A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns.

Free
Threat Management
CI Army List Logo
CI Army List

A comprehensive list of IP addresses for cybersecurity purposes, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security research.

Free
Threat Management
abuse.ch Logo
abuse.ch

Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets.

Free
Threat Management
PhishingKit-Yara-Rules Logo
PhishingKit-Yara-Rules

A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.

Free
Threat Management

PINNED

Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
PTJunior Logo

PTJunior

An AI-powered penetration testing platform that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities while generating NIST-compliant reports.

Offensive Security
OSINTLeak Logo

OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

Digital Forensics
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security