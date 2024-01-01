shad0w 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Shad0w is a post-exploitation framework designed to operate covertly on heavily monitored environments, allowing users to perform various tasks without being detected. It provides a range of features and tools to help users navigate and control compromised systems, making it an essential tool for penetration testers and red teamers. With its ability to operate covertly, Shad0w is particularly useful in environments with strict security controls, allowing users to gather information, escalate privileges, and move laterally without being detected.