DDE attack with PowerShell Empire Logo

DDE attack with PowerShell Empire

Weaponize Word documents with PowerShell Empire using the Microsoft DDE exploit.

Offensive Security
Free
powershellempiremicrosoftpayloadattack-vector
Evilginx2 Logo

Evilginx2

A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication.

Offensive Security
Free
phishingpenetration-testingsecurity-researchattack-vector
Troje Logo

Troje

Troje is a honeypot that creates a realistic environment within lxc containers to monitor and record traffic and changes to drives.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotcontainer-securityattack-vectorproof-of-concept
AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods Logo

AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods

An attacker can create a new IAM policy version and set it as the default version without requiring the iam:SetDefaultPolicyVersion permission.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
iamawsprivilege-escalationsecurity-vulnerabilityattack-vector
Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET) Logo

Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET)

An open-source penetration testing framework for social engineering with custom attack vectors.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsocial-engineeringattack-vectorframeworklinuxmac-os-x