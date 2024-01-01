Pagodo 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Pagodo is a tool that automates Google Hacking Database scraping and searching, allowing users to easily find vulnerabilities and sensitive information. It provides a passive way to search for sensitive data, making it a valuable tool for penetration testers and security researchers. With Pagodo, users can automate the process of searching for vulnerabilities, extracting sensitive data, and identifying potential security risks. The tool is designed to be easy to use and provides a user-friendly interface for searching and scraping the Google Hacking Database. Pagodo is a powerful tool for anyone looking to improve their security testing and vulnerability assessment capabilities.