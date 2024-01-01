Weekly security newsletter with advisories from major software vendors
Pagodo is a tool that automates Google Hacking Database scraping and searching, allowing users to easily find vulnerabilities and sensitive information. It provides a passive way to search for sensitive data, making it a valuable tool for penetration testers and security researchers. With Pagodo, users can automate the process of searching for vulnerabilities, extracting sensitive data, and identifying potential security risks. The tool is designed to be easy to use and provides a user-friendly interface for searching and scraping the Google Hacking Database. Pagodo is a powerful tool for anyone looking to improve their security testing and vulnerability assessment capabilities.
Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup.
SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.
BuiltWith API client
A series of small test cases designed to exercise different parts of a static security analyzer
SecurityVulnerability.io simplifies the process of collecting, enriching, and presenting vulnerability information for both human and machine consumption.