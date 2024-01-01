NEW

liblnk 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format. Digital Forensics Free windowsfile-formatlibraryparser

FingerprintJS Android 0 ( 0 ) A lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting, written in Kotlin and 100% crash-free. Specialized Security Free fingerprintinglibrarymobile-security

libsmraw 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and manipulate RAW image files. Digital Forensics Free image-processinglibrary

libfsntfs 0 ( 0 ) A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1. Digital Forensics Free ntfsfile-systemwindowsfilesystemlibrary

libfwnt 0 ( 0 ) A library for working with Windows NT data types, providing access and manipulation functions. Digital Forensics Free windowslibrarydevelopmentresearch