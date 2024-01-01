12 tools and resources
A PHP library for secure data encryption with easy-to-use API.
Parse YARA rules into a dictionary representation.
A library to access and parse Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format.
A comprehensive .NET post-exploitation library designed for advanced security testing.
A lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting, written in Kotlin and 100% crash-free.
A list of disposable email domains to detect or block disposable accounts
High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.
A library to access and manipulate RAW image files.
A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.
Python library for building Docker images with advanced features.
A library for working with Windows NT data types, providing access and manipulation functions.
libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files.