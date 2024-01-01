library

PHP Encryption Logo

PHP Encryption

0 (0)

A PHP library for secure data encryption with easy-to-use API.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographyencryptionphpsecuritylibraryopen-source
Plyara Logo

Plyara

0 (0)

Parse YARA rules into a dictionary representation.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-enginerule-parserpythonlibraryscript
liblnk Logo

liblnk

0 (0)

A library to access and parse Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsfile-formatlibraryparser
SharpSploit Logo

SharpSploit

0 (0)

A comprehensive .NET post-exploitation library designed for advanced security testing.

Offensive Security
Free
post-exploitationpenetration-testingsecurity-researchcsharpdotnetlibrary
FingerprintJS Android Logo

FingerprintJS Android

0 (0)

A lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting, written in Kotlin and 100% crash-free.

Specialized Security
Free
fingerprintinglibrarymobile-security
Disposable Email Domains Logo

Disposable Email Domains

0 (0)

A list of disposable email domains to detect or block disposable accounts

IAM & Credential Management
Free
nodejslibrary
PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy) Logo

PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy)

0 (0)

High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturenetwork-monitoringlibrary
libsmraw Logo

libsmraw

0 (0)

A library to access and manipulate RAW image files.

Digital Forensics
Free
image-processinglibrary
libfsntfs Logo

libfsntfs

0 (0)

A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.

Digital Forensics
Free
ntfsfile-systemwindowsfilesystemlibrary
Atomic Reactor Logo

Atomic Reactor

0 (0)

Python library for building Docker images with advanced features.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockerpythonlibrarycli
libfwnt Logo

libfwnt

0 (0)

A library for working with Windows NT data types, providing access and manipulation functions.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowslibrarydevelopmentresearch
libevt Logo

libevt

0 (0)

libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsevent-loglibraryopen-sourcesecurity