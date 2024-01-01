NEW

SSHGuard 0 ( 0 ) SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall. Network Security Free sshbrute-forcefirewallattack-detection

PFSense 0 ( 0 ) pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options. Network Security Free firewallnetwork-securitycloud-securityawsazurevpc

Stronghold 0 ( 0 ) Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac. Security Operations Free macossecurityconfigurationfirewalllogging

macOS-Fortress 0 ( 0 ) Firewall, Blackhole, and Privatizing Proxy for macOS with comprehensive security features. Network Security Free firewallproxy

PCAPdroid 0 ( 0 ) PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly app for tracking, analyzing, and blocking network connections on your device. Network Security Free app-securitypcaptraffic-analysisvpnfirewall

Best-practice-for-network-segmentation 0 ( 0 ) Best practices for corporate network segmentation to protect against basic targeted attacks Training and Resources Free firewallsecurity-best-practicesnetwork-security

Pareto Security 0 ( 0 ) A security checklist app for your Mac that helps you with basic security hygiene and prevents 80% of problems. Specialized Security Free macfirewall

Firejail 0 ( 0 ) Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux. Application Security Free apparmorbinary-securitycontainerizationfirewalllinux-security