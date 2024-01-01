15 tools and resources
A collaborative platform that gathers and analyzes security data to help professionals identify and mitigate cyber threats.
SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall.
pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options.
Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.
Firewall, Blackhole, and Privatizing Proxy for macOS with comprehensive security features.
PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly app for tracking, analyzing, and blocking network connections on your device.
Comprehensive guide for Iptables configuration and firewall rules.
Best practices for corporate network segmentation to protect against basic targeted attacks
Comprehensive business security suite with enhanced features to protect against malware, phishing, and advanced threats.
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.
A security checklist app for your Mac that helps you with basic security hygiene and prevents 80% of problems.
A guide outlining security considerations for using OpenLDAP Software, including selective listening and IP firewall capabilities.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux.
OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall with interactive outbound connections filtering and system-wide domain blocking capabilities.