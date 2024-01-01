firewall

A collaborative platform that gathers and analyzes security data to help professionals identify and mitigate cyber threats.

firewalllog-analysissecurity-communitysecurity-professionalsnetwork-security

SSHGuard

0 (0)

SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall.

Network Security
sshbrute-forcefirewallattack-detection
PFSense

PFSense

0 (0)

pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options.

Network Security
firewallnetwork-securitycloud-securityawsazurevpc
Stronghold

Stronghold

0 (0)

Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.

Security Operations
macossecurityconfigurationfirewalllogging
macOS-Fortress

macOS-Fortress

0 (0)

Firewall, Blackhole, and Privatizing Proxy for macOS with comprehensive security features.

Network Security
firewallproxy
PCAPdroid

PCAPdroid

0 (0)

PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly app for tracking, analyzing, and blocking network connections on your device.

Network Security
app-securitypcaptraffic-analysisvpnfirewall
Iptables Essentials

Iptables Essentials

0 (0)

Comprehensive guide for Iptables configuration and firewall rules.

Network Security
iptablesfirewalllinuxsecuritynetworkingconfiguration
Best-practice-for-network-segmentation

Best-practice-for-network-segmentation

0 (0)

Best practices for corporate network segmentation to protect against basic targeted attacks

Training and Resources
firewallsecurity-best-practicesnetwork-security
Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus

Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus

0 (0)

Comprehensive business security suite with enhanced features to protect against malware, phishing, and advanced threats.

Endpoint Security
antivirusfirewallemail-securityvpnendpoint-protection
AWS Network Firewall

AWS Network Firewall

0 (0)

AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.

Network Security
awsnetwork-securityfirewallvpccloud-security
Pareto Security

Pareto Security

0 (0)

A security checklist app for your Mac that helps you with basic security hygiene and prevents 80% of problems.

Specialized Security
macfirewall

OpenLDAP Software 2.4 Administrator's Guide: Security Considerations

0 (0)

A guide outlining security considerations for using OpenLDAP Software, including selective listening and IP firewall capabilities.

Training and Resources
ldapsecurityfirewallnetwork-security
AWS Firewall Manager

AWS Firewall Manager

0 (0)

Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager

Cloud and Container Security
awssecurityfirewallwafsecurity-policiescloud-security
Firejail

Firejail

0 (0)

Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux.

Application Security
apparmorbinary-securitycontainerizationfirewalllinux-security
OpenSnitch

OpenSnitch

0 (0)

OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall with interactive outbound connections filtering and system-wide domain blocking capabilities.

Network Security
firewalllinuxsecuritynetwork-security