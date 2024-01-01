SSRFmap 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Automatic SSRF fuzzer and exploitation tool SSRFmap is a tool designed to automatically identify and exploit Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) vulnerabilities in web applications. It uses a combination of techniques to identify potential SSRF vulnerabilities and exploit them to gain access to internal systems or data. SSRFmap is a powerful tool that can help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit SSRF vulnerabilities, but it should be used responsibly and only for legal and ethical purposes.