Modern, asynchronous, multiplayer & multiserver C2/post-exploitation framework with Python 3 and .NETs DLR.
Automatic SSRF fuzzer and exploitation tool SSRFmap is a tool designed to automatically identify and exploit Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) vulnerabilities in web applications. It uses a combination of techniques to identify potential SSRF vulnerabilities and exploit them to gain access to internal systems or data. SSRFmap is a powerful tool that can help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit SSRF vulnerabilities, but it should be used responsibly and only for legal and ethical purposes.
Modern, asynchronous, multiplayer & multiserver C2/post-exploitation framework with Python 3 and .NETs DLR.
Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments.
Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms.
A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.
A collection of precompiled Windows exploits for privilege escalation.
A guide on using Apache mod_rewrite to strengthen phishing attacks and bypass mobile device restrictions