ClickOnce (Twice or Thrice): A Technique for Social Engineering and (Un)trusted Command Execution

ClickOnce is a Microsoft technology that enables the user to install and run a Windows-based smart client application by clicking a link in a web page. With a little bit of C# coding knowledge, a red teamer or penetration tester has yet another capability to add to their ethical hacker toolkit. What are the requirements for operational use? To get started with ClickOnce, we need to do our homework and get a few things prepared: For social engineering campaigns, Microsoft web browsers (Edge/Internet Explorer) are required to invoke the ClickOnce installer. Additionally, target organizations must have the appropriate version of .NET Framework installed to launch the respective payload.