ClickOnce (Twice or Thrice): A Technique for Social Engineering and (Un)trusted Command Execution

CLI tool for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library with a wide range of attacks.
ClickOnce is a Microsoft technology that enables the user to install and run a Windows-based smart client application by clicking a link in a web page. With a little bit of C# coding knowledge, a red teamer or penetration tester has yet another capability to add to their ethical hacker toolkit. What are the requirements for operational use? To get started with ClickOnce, we need to do our homework and get a few things prepared: For social engineering campaigns, Microsoft web browsers (Edge/Internet Explorer) are required to invoke the ClickOnce installer. Additionally, target organizations must have the appropriate version of .NET Framework installed to launch the respective payload.
Ophcrack is a free Windows password cracker based on rainbow tables with various features for password recovery.
Wfuzz is a tool designed for bruteforcing Web Applications with multiple features like multiple injection points, recursion, and payload combinations.
A list of useful payloads and bypasses for Web Application Security.
A tool for managing multiple reverse shell sessions/clients via terminal with a RESTful API.
A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API