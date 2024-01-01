CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic.
A fast, simple, recursive content discovery tool written in Rust. Feroxbuster is a tool designed to scan for hidden files, directories, and other content on a web server. It's a great tool for security researchers, penetration testers, and anyone looking to discover hidden content on a web server.
A package for capturing and analyzing network flow data and intraflow data.
Simple perl script for making Modbus transactions from the command line.
A Python library for working with network protocols
A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.
A tool for discovering open S3 Buckets starting from a domain using various techniques such as crawling and DNS crawling.