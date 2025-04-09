Outpost24 Managed Security Services provides proactive security monitoring and management for networks, endpoints, applications, and cloud environments. The service is built on Outpost24's Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform that helps organizations discover, track, and map assets connected to their infrastructure. The service includes several key components: 1. External Attack Surface Management - Automated discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets with 24/7 attack surface intelligence. 2. Web Application Security Testing - Continuous penetration testing with access to security experts for agile development cycles, focusing on OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. 3. Cyber Threat Intelligence - Targeted intelligence about threat actors, campaigns, malware, attack patterns, and CVEs to enhance threat detection and incident response. 4. Risk-based Vulnerability Management - Automated network and cloud monitoring with risk-based scoring to prioritize remediation efforts. 5. Active Directory Password Security - Solutions to strengthen AD passwords and mitigate unauthorized access risks. Additional professional services include traditional penetration testing, red teaming with scenario-based attack simulations, and security awareness training. The platform provides a unified risk view through a single interface, allowing organizations to consolidate their security programs and gain a holistic view of risk across their infrastructure. Expert validation is incorporated through manual testing and real-world attack scenarios conducted by Outpost24's security experts.
