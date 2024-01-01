Endlessh Logo

Endlessh

Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that very slowly sends an endless, random SSH banner. It keeps SSH clients locked up for hours or even days at a time. The purpose is to put your real SSH server on another port and then let the script kiddies get stuck in this tarpit instead of bothering a real server. Since the tarpit is in the banner before any cryptographic exchange occurs, this program doesn't depend on any cryptographic libraries. It's a simple, single-threaded, standalone C program. It uses poll() to trap multiple clients at a time. Usage information is printed with -h. Usage: endlessh [-vhs] [-d MS] [-f CONFIG] [-l LEN] [-m LIMIT] [-p PORT] -4 Bind to IPv4 only -6 Bind to IPv6 only -d INT Message millisecond delay [10000] -f Set and load config file [/etc/endlessh/config] -h Print this help message and exit -l INT Maximum banner line length (3-255) [32] -m INT Maximum number of clients [4096] -p INT Listening port [2222] -s Print diagnostics to syslog instead of standard output -v Print diagnostics (repeatable) Argument order matters. The configuration file is loaded when the -f argument is processed, so only the options that follow will override the c

