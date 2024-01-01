Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities.
Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that very slowly sends an endless, random SSH banner. It keeps SSH clients locked up for hours or even days at a time. The purpose is to put your real SSH server on another port and then let the script kiddies get stuck in this tarpit instead of bothering a real server. Since the tarpit is in the banner before any cryptographic exchange occurs, this program doesn't depend on any cryptographic libraries. It's a simple, single-threaded, standalone C program. It uses poll() to trap multiple clients at a time. Usage information is printed with -h. Usage: endlessh [-vhs] [-d MS] [-f CONFIG] [-l LEN] [-m LIMIT] [-p PORT] -4 Bind to IPv4 only -6 Bind to IPv6 only -d INT Message millisecond delay [10000] -f Set and load config file [/etc/endlessh/config] -h Print this help message and exit -l INT Maximum banner line length (3-255) [32] -m INT Maximum number of clients [4096] -p INT Listening port [2222] -s Print diagnostics to syslog instead of standard output -v Print diagnostics (repeatable) Argument order matters. The configuration file is loaded when the -f argument is processed, so only the options that follow will override the c
KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services.
A tool for embedding XXE/XML exploits into different filetypes
An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents.
A simple Elasticsearch honeypot to catch attackers exploiting RCE vulnerabilities.
A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.