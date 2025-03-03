Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking 0 Commercial

Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking is an application security testing platform that combines multiple security testing methodologies throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform integrates several testing approaches: - Static Application Security Testing (SAST) - Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) - Software Composition Analysis (SCA) - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) - Secure Code Review (SCR) - Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) - Reverse Engineering (RE) The solution operates through a continuous testing cycle that includes: - Automated deterministic scanning for initial vulnerability detection - AI-assisted triage system for vulnerability prioritization - Manual security testing by certified security professionals - Peer review process for false positive elimination - Verification of vulnerability remediation through reattack testing The platform provides a centralized dashboard for: - Accessing vulnerability reports - Managing remediation assignments - Setting security policies - Tracking security metrics - Requesting retesting of fixes - Obtaining remediation guidance through AI and expert support