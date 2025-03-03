Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking is an application security testing platform that combines multiple security testing methodologies throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform integrates several testing approaches: - Static Application Security Testing (SAST) - Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) - Software Composition Analysis (SCA) - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) - Secure Code Review (SCR) - Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) - Reverse Engineering (RE) The solution operates through a continuous testing cycle that includes: - Automated deterministic scanning for initial vulnerability detection - AI-assisted triage system for vulnerability prioritization - Manual security testing by certified security professionals - Peer review process for false positive elimination - Verification of vulnerability remediation through reattack testing The platform provides a centralized dashboard for: - Accessing vulnerability reports - Managing remediation assignments - Setting security policies - Tracking security metrics - Requesting retesting of fixes - Obtaining remediation guidance through AI and expert support
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Cross-site scripting labs for web application security enthusiasts
A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment.
Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation
cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis.
SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs with detailed scan information.
Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.