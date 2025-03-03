Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking Logo

Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking is an application security testing platform that combines multiple security testing methodologies throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform integrates several testing approaches: - Static Application Security Testing (SAST) - Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) - Software Composition Analysis (SCA) - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) - Secure Code Review (SCR) - Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) - Reverse Engineering (RE) The solution operates through a continuous testing cycle that includes: - Automated deterministic scanning for initial vulnerability detection - AI-assisted triage system for vulnerability prioritization - Manual security testing by certified security professionals - Peer review process for false positive elimination - Verification of vulnerability remediation through reattack testing The platform provides a centralized dashboard for: - Accessing vulnerability reports - Managing remediation assignments - Setting security policies - Tracking security metrics - Requesting retesting of fixes - Obtaining remediation guidance through AI and expert support

0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs Logo
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs

Cross-site scripting labs for web application security enthusiasts

Free
Application Security
Wappalyzer Logo
Wappalyzer

A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment.

Free
Application Security
Anti-Trojan-Source Logo
Anti-Trojan-Source

Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.

Free
Application Security
Aikido Security Logo
Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Cognito Scanner Logo
Cognito Scanner

A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation

Free
Application Security
cwe_checker Logo
cwe_checker

cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis.

Free
Application Security
Mobile Audit Logo
Mobile Audit

SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs with detailed scan information.

Free
Application Security
snync Logo
snync

Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.

Free
Application Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security