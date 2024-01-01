Paving The Way to DA - Complete Post (Pt 1,2 & 3) Logo

As this series is a three part and dives into how to get domain admin in a windows estate using different techniques, it links all posts together in one continuous flow, covering issues, defenses, remediation, and techniques like Passwords in SYSV. Additionally, a talk on this topic was given at steelcon in 2022.

