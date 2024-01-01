A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories.
Pompem is an open source tool designed to automate the search for Exploits and Vulnerabilities in important databases. Developed in Python, it offers advanced search capabilities, aiding pentesters and ethical hackers. It searches in databases like PacketStorm security, CXSecurity, ZeroDay, Vulners, National Vulnerability Database, and WPScan Vulnerability Database. Pompem can be downloaded from its Git repository or by clicking on the provided links. It works with Python 3.5 and requires the Requests package.
A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories.
Compares target's patch levels against Microsoft vulnerability database and detects missing patches.
A comprehensive guide to Android Security
A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals
Check for known vulnerabilities in your Node.js installation.
Deliberately vulnerable web application for security professionals to practice attack techniques.