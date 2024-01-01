Pompem 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Pompem is an open source tool designed to automate the search for Exploits and Vulnerabilities in important databases. Developed in Python, it offers advanced search capabilities, aiding pentesters and ethical hackers. It searches in databases like PacketStorm security, CXSecurity, ZeroDay, Vulners, National Vulnerability Database, and WPScan Vulnerability Database. Pompem can be downloaded from its Git repository or by clicking on the provided links. It works with Python 3.5 and requires the Requests package.