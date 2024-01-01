WAPot Logo

WAPot

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

A honeypot that can be used to observe traffic directed at wireless home routers. The honeypot will emulate a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with the default setup. These routers are shipped with no password set for the administrative interface by default. Usage: $ cd WAPot $ go run main.go The idea is to expose this interface externally on port 8080 or 8000 to appear as if an administrative port has been opened to the internet.

Network Security
Free
honeypotroutersecurity-testingpenetration-testing

ALTERNATIVES