A tool for discovering open S3 Buckets starting from a domain using various techniques such as crawling and DNS crawling.
A honeypot that can be used to observe traffic directed at wireless home routers. The honeypot will emulate a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with the default setup. These routers are shipped with no password set for the administrative interface by default. Usage: $ cd WAPot $ go run main.go The idea is to expose this interface externally on port 8080 or 8000 to appear as if an administrative port has been opened to the internet.
A tool for discovering open S3 Buckets starting from a domain using various techniques such as crawling and DNS crawling.
An OpenFlow honeypot that detects unused IP addresses and simulates network traffic to attract and analyze potential threats
A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server.
MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) - archived and no longer supported.
A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.
A simple web crawler written in Go