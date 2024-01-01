WAPot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A honeypot that can be used to observe traffic directed at wireless home routers. The honeypot will emulate a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with the default setup. These routers are shipped with no password set for the administrative interface by default. Usage: $ cd WAPot $ go run main.go The idea is to expose this interface externally on port 8080 or 8000 to appear as if an administrative port has been opened to the internet.