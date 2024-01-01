9 tools and resources
Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.
A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.
StegCloak is a JavaScript steganography module for hiding secrets inside text using invisible characters.
Forensic imaging program with full hash authentication and various acquisition options.
JavaScript parser, minifier, compressor, and beautifier toolkit with simplified API and CLI.
Tool for decompressing malware samples to run Yara rules against them.
UPX is a high-performance executable packer for various executable formats.
DMG2IMG is a tool for converting Apple compressed dmg archives to standard image disk files with support for zlib, bzip2, and LZFSE compression.