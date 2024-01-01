compression

9 tools and resources

Steghide

Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.

Specialized Security
steganographydata-hidingimage-securityfile-securityencryptioncompression
PowerSploit

A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.

Offensive Security
powershellpenetration-testingdll-injectioncompressionencryptionpersistence
StegCloak

StegCloak is a JavaScript steganography module for hiding secrets inside text using invisible characters.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyjavascriptencryptioncompression
FEX Imager™

Forensic imaging program with full hash authentication and various acquisition options.

Digital Forensics
compression
UglifyJS 3

JavaScript parser, minifier, compressor, and beautifier toolkit with simplified API and CLI.

Application Security
javascriptcompressionparser
Yara Decompressor

Tool for decompressing malware samples to run Yara rules against them.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysiscompressionyararule-enginefile-analysisbinary-security
UPX

UPX is a high-performance executable packer for various executable formats.

Miscellaneous
binary-securityfile-analysiscompressionfile-patching
DMG2IMG

DMG2IMG is a tool for converting Apple compressed dmg archives to standard image disk files with support for zlib, bzip2, and LZFSE compression.

Digital Forensics
compressionbinary-conversion