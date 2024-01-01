edb is a powerful debugger for Linux binaries, enhancing reverse engineering efforts with a user-friendly interface and extensible plugins.
Drifter is a wargame along the lines of Vortex. Donate! Help!?
Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.
Guidelines for contributing to a cybersecurity tools and resources list
HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.
A collection of computer science courses with video lectures covering a wide range of topics.
A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.