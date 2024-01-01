Go SSH Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Runs a fake SSH server on port 22 and sends push notifications when someone tries to login. ``` Runs a fake SSH server on port 22 When people try and login, and you've got it configured, you'll get a push notification to your phone Attempts are cached, you'll only get one per IP. So someone hammering your server won't result in thousands of push notifications. ``` Install: make sudo docker build . sudo docker run -p 22:2022 imageId Bonus points: Add your Pushover keys to conf.json and this will push you notifications when someone new tries to ssh into your server License: MIT