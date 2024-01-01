An open-source intelligence collection, research, and artifact management tool inspired by SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit.
BeEF, or the Browser Exploitation Framework, is a powerful penetration testing tool that focuses on exploiting web browsers as part of assessing a target's security posture.
Docker image with essential tools for Kubernetes penetration testing.
A modular and script-friendly multithread bruteforcer for managing task parameters in Python scripts.
Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#.
Caldera is a cybersecurity framework by MITRE for automated security assessments and adversary emulation.
Ivy is a payload creation framework for executing arbitrary VBA source code directly in memory, utilizing programmatical access to load, decrypt, and execute shellcode.