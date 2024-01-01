Evilginx2 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Evilginx2 is a standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials along with session cookies, allowing for the bypass of 2-factor authentication. It is a powerful tool for simulating phishing attacks and can be used for penetration testing and security research. The framework allows attackers to steal login credentials and session cookies, and can bypass 2-factor authentication. It is a useful tool for security professionals to test the security of their systems and identify vulnerabilities. Evilginx2 is a powerful tool that can be used for malicious purposes, and its use should be limited to legitimate security testing and research purposes only.