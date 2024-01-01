altdns 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Generates permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and then resolves them This tool is designed to help security researchers and penetration testers to identify potential subdomains and IP addresses that can be used to launch attacks. It can be used to: * Generate permutations of subdomains * Alter and mutate subdomains * Resolve subdomains and IP addresses This tool is useful for identifying potential vulnerabilities and testing the security of a network. It is available on GitHub and can be used for free.