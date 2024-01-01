A collection of tools that can be used with Honeyd for data analysis or other purposes
Generates permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and then resolves them This tool is designed to help security researchers and penetration testers to identify potential subdomains and IP addresses that can be used to launch attacks. It can be used to: * Generate permutations of subdomains * Alter and mutate subdomains * Resolve subdomains and IP addresses This tool is useful for identifying potential vulnerabilities and testing the security of a network. It is available on GitHub and can be used for free.
A low interaction honeypot to detect CVE-2018-2636 in Oracle Hospitality Applications.
A script for setting up a dionaea and kippo honeypot using Docker images.
A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks.
Python web application honeypot with vulnerability type emulation and modular design.
A honeypot daemon project for processing, filtering, and redirecting incoming traffic to a sandbox environment.