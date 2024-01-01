command-line-tool

dom-red Logo

dom-red

0 (0)

A small script to check a list of domains against open redirect vulnerability

Vulnerability Management
Free
open-redirectvulnerability-scanningdomain-checkcommand-line-toolsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
gowitness Logo

gowitness

0 (0)

A command-line tool for taking screenshots of web pages using Chrome Headless

Network Security
Free
webscreenshotcommand-line-toolweb-security
qsreplace Logo

qsreplace

0 (0)

A tool to replace query string values with a user-supplied value

Miscellaneous
Free
command-line-tool
screenshoteer Logo

screenshoteer

0 (0)

A command-line tool for taking website screenshots and mobile emulations

Miscellaneous
Free
web-securityscreenshotcommand-line-tooltestingautomation
getsploit Logo

getsploit

0 (0)

A command line utility for searching and downloading exploits

Malware Analysis
Free
exploitcommand-line-tool
WavSteg Logo

WavSteg

0 (0)

A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographycommand-line-tool
honeydet Logo

honeydet

0 (0)

A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotmulti-threadedgolangweb-servercommand-line-tool
stegify Logo

stegify

0 (0)

A command line tool for transparently hiding files within images using LSB steganography.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographyimage-securitydata-hidingcommand-line-tool
usbrip Logo

usbrip

0 (0)

A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsusblinuxlog-analysiscommand-line-toolfile-analysis
Margarita Shotgun Logo

Margarita Shotgun

0 (0)

Python tool for remote memory acquisition

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-acquisitionpythondockerlinuxcommand-line-tool
NimPlant Logo

NimPlant

0 (0)

A lightweight, first-stage C2 implant written in Nim for remote access and control.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlcommand-line-toolpenetration-testingred-team
PyIntelOwl Logo

PyIntelOwl

0 (0)

Robust Python SDK and Command Line Client for interacting with IntelOwl's API.

Threat Management
Free
command-line-toolsecurity-tool
Clinv Logo

Clinv

0 (0)

A DevSecOps command line asset inventory tool

Security Operations
Free
devsecopspipcommand-line-toolasset-inventoryinventorydevops
idb Logo

idb

0 (0)

A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available.

Offensive Security
Free
iospentestingresearchcommand-line-toolguimobile-security
Passpie Logo

Passpie

0 (0)

Command-line password manager with GnuPG encryption and colorful interface.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
password-managementcommand-line-toolencryptiongpgyaml

xmlstarlet

0 (0)

XMLStarlet offers a suite of command line utilities for manipulating and querying XML documents.

Digital Forensics
Free
xmlcommand-line-tool
C2concealer Logo

C2concealer

0 (0)

Generates randomized C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to evade detection.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikecommand-line-toolc2-profilesevasion
jpeginfo Logo

jpeginfo

0 (0)

A command-line tool for extracting detailed information from JPEG files, including image dimensions, compression, and metadata.

Digital Forensics
Free
jpegimage-analysisfile-analysismetadatacommand-line-tool
visualize_logs Logo

visualize_logs

0 (0)

Python library and command line tools for log visualization with interactive plots.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
javascriptcommand-line-toolpython-library
OSINT Omnibus Logo

OSINT Omnibus

0 (0)

An open-source intelligence collection, research, and artifact management tool inspired by SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit.

Offensive Security
Free
osintresearchcommand-line-toolpythonopen-source
Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT) Logo

Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT)

0 (0)

A forensic research tool for gathering forensic traces on Android and iOS devices, supporting the use of public indicators of compromise.

Digital Forensics
Free
iosdigital-forensicscommand-line-tooldigital-investigation
PacketQ Logo

PacketQ

0 (0)

A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server.

Network Security
Free
pcapsqlnetwork-securitycommand-line-toolfile-analysisdns
xargs Logo

xargs

0 (0)

A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments.

Offensive Security
Free
clicommand-line-toolautomation
Windows and Linux Terminals & Command Lines Logo

Windows and Linux Terminals & Command Lines

0 (0)

A comprehensive cheat sheet for Windows and Linux terminals and command lines, covering essential commands and syntax for various tasks.

Guides and eBooks
Free
clicommand-line-toolwindowslinuxterminalcheat-sheet
Android Bash Completion Logo

Android Bash Completion

0 (0)

A Bash completion script for Android command-line tools

Miscellaneous
Free
bashcommand-line-toolsdk
ssh-honeypotd Logo

ssh-honeypotd

0 (0)

A low-interaction SSH honeypot written in C

Network Security
Free
sshhoneypotlow-interactioncommand-line-tool
aws-logsearch Logo

aws-logsearch

0 (0)

Search AWS CloudWatch logs on the command line with aws-sdk-for-go.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
awscloudwatchcommand-line-toollog-analysis
Cowralyze Logo

Cowralyze

0 (0)

A Command Line Map-Reduce tool for analyzing cowrie log files over time and creating visualizations and statistics.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
cowrielog-analysiscommand-line-toolvisualizationstatistics