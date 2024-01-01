NEW

gowitness 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for taking screenshots of web pages using Chrome Headless Network Security Free webscreenshotcommand-line-toolweb-security

qsreplace 0 ( 0 ) A tool to replace query string values with a user-supplied value Miscellaneous Free command-line-tool

screenshoteer 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for taking website screenshots and mobile emulations Miscellaneous Free web-securityscreenshotcommand-line-tooltestingautomation

getsploit 0 ( 0 ) A command line utility for searching and downloading exploits Malware Analysis Free exploitcommand-line-tool

WavSteg 0 ( 0 ) A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample. Data Protection and Cryptography Free steganographycommand-line-tool

honeydet 0 ( 0 ) A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols. Honeypots Free honeypotmulti-threadedgolangweb-servercommand-line-tool

usbrip 0 ( 0 ) A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines. Digital Forensics Free forensicsusblinuxlog-analysiscommand-line-toolfile-analysis

NimPlant 0 ( 0 ) A lightweight, first-stage C2 implant written in Nim for remote access and control. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlcommand-line-toolpenetration-testingred-team

PyIntelOwl 0 ( 0 ) Robust Python SDK and Command Line Client for interacting with IntelOwl's API. Threat Management Free command-line-toolsecurity-tool

idb 0 ( 0 ) A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available. Offensive Security Free iospentestingresearchcommand-line-toolguimobile-security

xmlstarlet 0 ( 0 ) XMLStarlet offers a suite of command line utilities for manipulating and querying XML documents. Digital Forensics Free xmlcommand-line-tool

C2concealer 0 ( 0 ) Generates randomized C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to evade detection. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikecommand-line-toolc2-profilesevasion

jpeginfo 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for extracting detailed information from JPEG files, including image dimensions, compression, and metadata. Digital Forensics Free jpegimage-analysisfile-analysismetadatacommand-line-tool

PacketQ 0 ( 0 ) A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server. Network Security Free pcapsqlnetwork-securitycommand-line-toolfile-analysisdns