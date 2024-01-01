28 tools and resources
A small script to check a list of domains against open redirect vulnerability
A command-line tool for taking screenshots of web pages using Chrome Headless
A tool to replace query string values with a user-supplied value
A command-line tool for taking website screenshots and mobile emulations
A command line utility for searching and downloading exploits
A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.
A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols.
A command line tool for transparently hiding files within images using LSB steganography.
A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines.
Python tool for remote memory acquisition
A lightweight, first-stage C2 implant written in Nim for remote access and control.
Robust Python SDK and Command Line Client for interacting with IntelOwl's API.
A DevSecOps command line asset inventory tool
A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available.
Command-line password manager with GnuPG encryption and colorful interface.
XMLStarlet offers a suite of command line utilities for manipulating and querying XML documents.
Generates randomized C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to evade detection.
A command-line tool for extracting detailed information from JPEG files, including image dimensions, compression, and metadata.
Python library and command line tools for log visualization with interactive plots.
An open-source intelligence collection, research, and artifact management tool inspired by SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit.
A forensic research tool for gathering forensic traces on Android and iOS devices, supporting the use of public indicators of compromise.
A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server.
A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for Windows and Linux terminals and command lines, covering essential commands and syntax for various tasks.
A Bash completion script for Android command-line tools
A low-interaction SSH honeypot written in C
Search AWS CloudWatch logs on the command line with aws-sdk-for-go.
A Command Line Map-Reduce tool for analyzing cowrie log files over time and creating visualizations and statistics.