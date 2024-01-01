Modlishka 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Modlishka is a powerful, open-source reverse proxy tool that allows users to intercept and manipulate HTTP traffic, making it an ideal solution for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications. With Modlishka, users can easily set up a reverse proxy server to intercept and modify HTTP requests and responses, enabling them to identify vulnerabilities, test web application security, and develop custom security tools. The tool provides a flexible and customizable framework for building custom proxy servers, making it an essential tool for anyone involved in web application security testing and development.