A honeypot system that allows you to set up a decoy API to detect and analyze potential security threats.
Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities that allows you to gather SSH attempts on multiple IPv4 addresses, draw statistics, and track activities through a dedicated web interface. It consists of a SSH Server (sensor) and a master server (blacknet-master) where the database is located. Python dependencies include CPython >= 3.9, MsgPack >= 1.0.0, PyMySQL, Paramiko, and MySQL Server (tested with 5.2+).
A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries.
An open-source Python software for creating honeypots and honeynets securely.
Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP.
A honeypot for Intel's AMT Firmware Vulnerability CVE-2017-5689
A crawler-based low-interaction client honeypot for exposing website threats.