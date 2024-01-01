Blacknet 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities that allows you to gather SSH attempts on multiple IPv4 addresses, draw statistics, and track activities through a dedicated web interface. It consists of a SSH Server (sensor) and a master server (blacknet-master) where the database is located. Python dependencies include CPython >= 3.9, MsgPack >= 1.0.0, PyMySQL, Paramiko, and MySQL Server (tested with 5.2+).