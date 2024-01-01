A tool for interacting with Exchange servers remotely and exploiting client-side Outlook features.
PoshC2 is a proxy aware C2 framework used for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement, featuring a modular format, cross-platform support, and highly configurable payloads. It provides a range of out-of-the-box implants and payloads, including PowerShell/C# and Python3, with frequent updates to bypass Anti-Virus products. The framework offers auto-generated Apache Rewrite rules, modular format for custom modules, notifications, and comprehensive logging with timestamped actions and responses. PoshC2 supports multiple team members, has a client/server format, and ensures encrypted communications, protecting the confidentiality and integrity of C2 traffic.
A tool for interacting with Exchange servers remotely and exploiting client-side Outlook features.
A fuzzing framework for Android that creates corrupt media files to identify potential vulnerabilities
A PoC tool for generating Excel files with embedded macros without using Excel.
AzureC2Relay enhances security by validating and relaying Cobalt Strike beacon traffic through Azure Functions.
A document that helps inform red team planning by contrasting against the very specific red team style described in Red Teams.
A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.