16 tools and resources
A tool for analyzing TCP packet traces with color support.
A utility for splitting packet traces along TCP connection boundaries.
Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP.
Honeytrap is a low-interaction honeypot and network security tool with various modes of operation and plugin support for catching attacks against TCP and UDP services.
Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions.
Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features.
A high-interaction honeypot system supporting the Redis protocol.
TCPFLOW is a tool for capturing data transmitted over TCP connections.
A textmode sniffer for tracking tcp streams and capturing data in various modes.
High-performant, coroutines-driven, and fully customisable Low & Slow load generator for real-world pentesting with undetectability through Tor.
Linux packet crafting tool for testing IDS/IPS and creating attack signatures.
A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.
A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.
Simple perl script for making Modbus transactions from the command line.
A featured networking utility for reading and writing data across network connections with advanced capabilities.
A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.