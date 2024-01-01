NEW

Xplot 0 ( 0 ) A tool for analyzing TCP packet traces with color support. Network Security Free tcpnetwork-securitynetwork-analysissecurity-tool

tcpsplit 0 ( 0 ) A utility for splitting packet traces along TCP connection boundaries. Network Security Free tcppcapnetwork-securitynetwork-analysis

Helix Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP. Honeypots Free honeypotkuberneteshttptcpudp

dpkt 0 ( 0 ) Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions. Network Security Free network-discoverynetwork-security-monitoringtcppython

SMOD 0 ( 0 ) Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features. Offensive Security Free modbuspentestingscadatcppythonscapy

RedisHoneyPot 0 ( 0 ) A high-interaction honeypot system supporting the Redis protocol. Honeypots Free honeypotredisgolangtcp

TCPFLOW 0 ( 0 ) TCPFLOW is a tool for capturing data transmitted over TCP connections. Network Security Free tcpnetwork-securitypacket-capture

tcpick 0 ( 0 ) A textmode sniffer for tracking tcp streams and capturing data in various modes. Network Security Free tcpsniffer

Finshir 0 ( 0 ) High-performant, coroutines-driven, and fully customisable Low & Slow load generator for real-world pentesting with undetectability through Tor. Offensive Security Free pentestingtorrusttcp

Pig 0 ( 0 ) Linux packet crafting tool for testing IDS/IPS and creating attack signatures. Network Security Free packet-craftingtcpudp

tcptraceroute 0 ( 0 ) A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination. Network Security Free network-discoverytcpnetwork-securitynetwork-administration

tcpkill 0 ( 0 ) A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation. Network Security Free network-securitytcpnetwork-administrationpenetration-testing

mbtget 0 ( 0 ) Simple perl script for making Modbus transactions from the command line. Network Security Free modbusplctcp