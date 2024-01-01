tcp

16 tools and resources

NEW

Xplot

0 (0)

A tool for analyzing TCP packet traces with color support.

Network Security
Free
tcpnetwork-securitynetwork-analysissecurity-tool
tcpsplit Logo

tcpsplit

0 (0)

A utility for splitting packet traces along TCP connection boundaries.

Network Security
Free
tcppcapnetwork-securitynetwork-analysis
Helix Honeypot Logo

Helix Honeypot

0 (0)

Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotkuberneteshttptcpudp
Honeytrap by Till Mannw Logo

Honeytrap by Till Mannw

0 (0)

Honeytrap is a low-interaction honeypot and network security tool with various modes of operation and plugin support for catching attacks against TCP and UDP services.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotnetwork-securitytcpudpattack-detectionproxy
dpkt Logo

dpkt

0 (0)

Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions.

Network Security
Free
network-discoverynetwork-security-monitoringtcppython
SMOD Logo

SMOD

0 (0)

Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features.

Offensive Security
Free
modbuspentestingscadatcppythonscapy
RedisHoneyPot Logo

RedisHoneyPot

0 (0)

A high-interaction honeypot system supporting the Redis protocol.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotredisgolangtcp
TCPFLOW Logo

TCPFLOW

0 (0)

TCPFLOW is a tool for capturing data transmitted over TCP connections.

Network Security
Free
tcpnetwork-securitypacket-capture
tcpick Logo

tcpick

0 (0)

A textmode sniffer for tracking tcp streams and capturing data in various modes.

Network Security
Free
tcpsniffer
Finshir Logo

Finshir

0 (0)

High-performant, coroutines-driven, and fully customisable Low & Slow load generator for real-world pentesting with undetectability through Tor.

Offensive Security
Free
pentestingtorrusttcp
Pig Logo

Pig

0 (0)

Linux packet crafting tool for testing IDS/IPS and creating attack signatures.

Network Security
Free
packet-craftingtcpudp
tcptraceroute Logo

tcptraceroute

0 (0)

A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.

Network Security
Free
network-discoverytcpnetwork-securitynetwork-administration
tcpkill Logo

tcpkill

0 (0)

A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytcpnetwork-administrationpenetration-testing
mbtget Logo

mbtget

0 (0)

Simple perl script for making Modbus transactions from the command line.

Network Security
Free
modbusplctcp
GNU Netcat Logo

GNU Netcat

0 (0)

A featured networking utility for reading and writing data across network connections with advanced capabilities.

Network Security
Free
networkingtcpudpport-scanningtunnelingnetwork-security
Masscanned Logo

Masscanned

0 (0)

A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryprotocol-analysistcpdnssshsmbhttp