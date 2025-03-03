Strobes ASPM (Application Security Posture Management) is a comprehensive threat exposure management platform that helps organizations discover, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities across their digital infrastructure. The platform aggregates data from multiple security tools including SAST, DAST, CSPM, and container security scanners to provide a unified view of security risks. The solution offers several key capabilities: 1. Attack Surface Management - Continuously maps external attack surfaces through intelligent asset discovery and mapping. 2. Risk-Based Vulnerability Management - Prioritizes vulnerabilities based on exploitability, impact, and asset value to focus remediation efforts on the most critical issues. 3. Application Security Posture Management - Provides visibility into application security risks to ensure compliance and secure development. 4. Penetration Testing as a Service - Offers on-demand and recurring penetration testing with access to security expertise. 5. AI-Driven Analysis - Uses AI agents to analyze security data, identify patterns, and provide actionable intelligence. 6. Remediation Guidance - Delivers step-by-step instructions for fixing vulnerabilities to streamline the remediation process. 7. SLA Automation - Automatically tracks security service level agreements and alerts teams before deadlines are missed. 8. Integration Capabilities - Connects with existing security tools and workflows to centralize security operations. The platform is designed to reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to remediate (MTTR) by automating routine security tasks and providing clear remediation guidance.
