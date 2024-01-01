XAHICO Platform Logo

XAHICO Web Platform is a cloud-based SaaS solution for vulnerability detection, penetration testing, and adversary simulation. It offers: 1. A browser-accessible interface compatible with desktop and mobile devices. 2. Support for the entire kill-chain, including vulnerability detection, exploitation, and Command & Control sessions. 3. Proof-based verification for accurate results with reliability ratings. 4. Modular design with configurable and user-created modules available through a marketplace. 5. Support for Windows and Linux targets in Control Sessions. 6. Re-usable and shareable test/attack parameters. 7. Multithreaded operations for large-scale testing. 8. Designed for use by businesses, individuals, and penetration testing service providers. 9. Educational component for studying attack vectors and security measures.

Offensive Security
Commercial
cloudpenetration-testingvulnerability-detectioncommand-and-controlweb-app-security

ALTERNATIVES

Abusing Exported Functions and Exposed DCOM Interfaces for Pass-Thru Command Execution and Lateral Movement Logo
Abusing Exported Functions and Exposed DCOM Interfaces for Pass-Thru Command Execution and Lateral Movement
0.0

A blog post about abusing exported functions and exposed DCOM interfaces for pass-thru command execution and lateral movement

Offensive Security
Free
exploitlateral-movement
DDE attack with PowerShell Empire Logo
DDE attack with PowerShell Empire
0.0

Weaponize Word documents with PowerShell Empire using the Microsoft DDE exploit.

Offensive Security
Free
payloadpowershellmicrosoftattack-vectorempire
aem-hacker Logo
aem-hacker
0.0

AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems.

Offensive Security
Free
vulnerability-scanningoffensive-securityexploitationweb-crawler
PowerSploit Logo
PowerSploit
0.0

A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.

Offensive Security
Free
compressionencryptionpenetration-testingpowershelldll-injectionpersistence
GOAD Logo
GOAD
0.0

Pentest active directory LAB project for practicing attack techniques.

Offensive Security
Free
pentestlab
Red Team Automation (RTA) Logo
Red Team Automation (RTA)
0.0

RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teampythonbinary-analysismitre-attackscriptingatt&ck