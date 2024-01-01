XAHICO Platform 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

XAHICO Web Platform is a cloud-based SaaS solution for vulnerability detection, penetration testing, and adversary simulation. It offers: 1. A browser-accessible interface compatible with desktop and mobile devices. 2. Support for the entire kill-chain, including vulnerability detection, exploitation, and Command & Control sessions. 3. Proof-based verification for accurate results with reliability ratings. 4. Modular design with configurable and user-created modules available through a marketplace. 5. Support for Windows and Linux targets in Control Sessions. 6. Re-usable and shareable test/attack parameters. 7. Multithreaded operations for large-scale testing. 8. Designed for use by businesses, individuals, and penetration testing service providers. 9. Educational component for studying attack vectors and security measures.