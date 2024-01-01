A lab designed for defenders to quickly build a Windows domain pre-loaded with security tooling and best practices in system logging configurations.
Tired of manually adding dot-dot-slash to your possible path traversal? This short snippet will increment ../ on the URL.
A sample security dataset and CTF platform for information security professionals, researchers, students, and enthusiasts.
shellfirm will prompt challenges to verify risky shell commands, acting as a captcha for your terminal.
nudge4j is a tool to control Java applications from the browser and experiment with live code.
Detailed explanations of steps taken to solve challenges in Capture The Flag competitions.
Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources.