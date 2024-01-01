A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations.
Syrup is a SSH honeypot written in Go with features like SSH self-defined accounts and passwords, fake shell, recording shell sessions, virtual filesystem, SFTP/SCP support, logging client key fingerprints, JSON format logs, ElasticSearch integration, and the ability to extend command sets easily. It allows browsing and fooling intruders, and supports various platforms including Linux, Mac, and Windows.
FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates.
Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions.
A simplified UI for showing honeypot alarms for the DTAG early warning system
Honeypot for Telnet service with configurable settings.
A low-interaction honeypot to detect and analyze attempts to exploit the CVE-2017-10271 vulnerability in Oracle WebLogic Server