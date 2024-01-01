Syrup 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Syrup is a SSH honeypot written in Go with features like SSH self-defined accounts and passwords, fake shell, recording shell sessions, virtual filesystem, SFTP/SCP support, logging client key fingerprints, JSON format logs, ElasticSearch integration, and the ability to extend command sets easily. It allows browsing and fooling intruders, and supports various platforms including Linux, Mac, and Windows.