Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET)

A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes.
The Social-Engineer Toolkit is an open-source penetration testing framework designed for social engineering. SET has a number of custom attack vectors that allow you to make a believable attack quickly. SET is a product of TrustedSec, LLC – an information security consulting firm located in Cleveland, Ohio. Supported platforms: Linux, Mac OS X (experimental). Installation instructions are available for Mac OS X, Windows 10 WSL/WSL2, and Kali Linux.
Back-end component for red team operations with crucial design considerations.
A tool for enumerating and attacking GitHub Actions pipelines
RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 Reverse proxy that evades detection by Blue Teams, AVs, EDRs, and scanners through packet inspection and malleable profile correlation.
Caldera is a cybersecurity framework by MITRE for automated security assessments and adversary emulation.
A digital archive of the internet, allowing users to capture and browse archived web pages.