Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET)

The Social-Engineer Toolkit is an open-source penetration testing framework designed for social engineering. SET has a number of custom attack vectors that allow you to make a believable attack quickly. SET is a product of TrustedSec, LLC – an information security consulting firm located in Cleveland, Ohio. Supported platforms: Linux, Mac OS X (experimental). Installation instructions are available for Mac OS X, Windows 10 WSL/WSL2, and Kali Linux.