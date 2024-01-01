Coursera offers free online learning resources and courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Metasploit Unleashed is a free online ethical hacking course provided by OffSec, covering various topics such as penetration testing, web application assessments, exploit development, and security operations.
Cybrary is an online learning platform that provides accessible and affordable training in cybersecurity skills.
CloudGoat is a 'Vulnerable by Design' AWS deployment tool for honing cloud cybersecurity skills through 'capture-the-flag' style scenarios.
NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.
Connect and learn from experts and peers in the Microsoft Community Hub.
A comprehensive guide to Python 3 syntax, features, and resources in a single image.