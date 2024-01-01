Attack-Defense Online Lab

Free Labs to Train Your Pentest / CTF Skills
An online platform offering 1800+ labs for hands-on cybersecurity training and testing, covering various topics such as penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, and more. Features include: * 1800+ labs for hands-on training * Real-world scenarios for practical learning * Detailed explanations and solutions Ideal for cybersecurity professionals, students, and enthusiasts looking to improve their skills and knowledge.
Free Labs to Train Your Pentest / CTF Skills
A deliberately insecure web application for teaching web application security lessons maintained by OWASP.
A condensed field guide for cyber security incident responders, covering incident response processes, attacker tactics, and practical techniques for handling incidents.
Comprehensive documentation for ThreatConnect's REST API and SDKs.
Level 400 training to become a Microsoft Sentinel Ninja.
A detailed SSH cheat sheet for managing SSH connections and troubleshooting common issues.