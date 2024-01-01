7 tools and resources
A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.
Yara rule generator using VirusTotal code similarity feature code-similar-to.
StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities.
BARF is an open source binary analysis framework for supporting various binary code analysis tasks in information security.
A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in web applications
Statistical renaming, Type inference, and Deobfuscation tool for JavaScript code.
A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions.