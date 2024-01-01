NEW

Codacy 0 ( 0 ) A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows. Application Security Commercial code-analysiscode-securitydevopsci-cd

StaCoAn 0 ( 0 ) StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities. Application Security Free mobile-securitystatic-analysiscode-analysis

BARF 0 ( 0 ) BARF is an open source binary analysis framework for supporting various binary code analysis tasks in information security. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysisreverse-engineeringcode-analysis