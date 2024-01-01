code-analysis

7 tools and resources

NEW

Codacy Logo

Codacy

0 (0)

A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.

Application Security
Commercial
code-analysiscode-securitydevopsci-cd
VT Code Similarity Yara Generator Logo

VT Code Similarity Yara Generator

0 (0)

Yara rule generator using VirusTotal code similarity feature code-similar-to.

Threat Management
Free
aptcode-analysisfile-analysismalware-detectionpe-filevirus-total
StaCoAn Logo

StaCoAn

0 (0)

StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities.

Application Security
Free
mobile-securitystatic-analysiscode-analysis
BARF Logo

BARF

0 (0)

BARF is an open source binary analysis framework for supporting various binary code analysis tasks in information security.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysisreverse-engineeringcode-analysis
Tracy Logo

Tracy

0 (0)

A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in web applications

Application Security
Free
web-app-securityvulnerability-detectioncode-analysissecurity-auditpenetration-testing
JS NICE Logo

JS NICE

0 (0)

Statistical renaming, Type inference, and Deobfuscation tool for JavaScript code.

Application Security
Free
javascriptobfuscationdeobfuscationcode-analysis
Whispers Logo

Whispers

0 (0)

A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions.

Application Security
Free
static-analysiscode-analysisfile-analysis