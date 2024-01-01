Legion 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Legion is an open source, easy-to-use, super-extensible, and semi-automated network penetration testing framework that aids in discovery, reconnaissance, and exploitation of information systems. It features automatic recon and scanning with tools like NMAP, whataweb, nikto, Vulners, Hydra, SMBenum, dirbuster, sslyzer, webslayer, and more, along with a graphical interface and modular functionality for customization.