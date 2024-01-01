A Burp Suite extension for sending large numbers of HTTP requests and analyzing the results.
Legion is an open source, easy-to-use, super-extensible, and semi-automated network penetration testing framework that aids in discovery, reconnaissance, and exploitation of information systems. It features automatic recon and scanning with tools like NMAP, whataweb, nikto, Vulners, Hydra, SMBenum, dirbuster, sslyzer, webslayer, and more, along with a graphical interface and modular functionality for customization.
A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim
A framework for testing and exploiting race conditions in software
Using Apache mod_rewrite as a redirector to filter C2 traffic for Cobalt Strike servers.
Preparation process for participating in the Pacific Rim CCDC 2015.
A free and open source C2 and proxy for penetration testers