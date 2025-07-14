ZeroThreat is a cloud-based security platform designed for detecting and remediating vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs. The platform offers dynamic application security testing (DAST) capabilities with automated penetration testing features that can identify OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, sensitive data exposure, and other security issues. Key functionalities include: - Real-time vulnerability detection for web applications and APIs - Automated penetration testing to reduce manual testing requirements - AI-driven remediation reports to guide developers in fixing identified issues - Compliance-ready security features supporting standards like GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO - Authentication and authorization validation tools - Sensitive data exposure identification ZeroThreat is designed with a point-and-click interface requiring zero configuration, making it accessible for development teams, security professionals, and managed security service providers. The platform integrates into CI/CD pipelines to support DevSecOps practices. The tool aims to simplify application security testing with fast scanning capabilities (reportedly completing scans in 0.5-2 hours) while maintaining accuracy in vulnerability detection.
