CMSmap 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CMSmap is a python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs. It is designed to automate the process of detecting security flaws in the most popular Content Management Systems (CMS) such as WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, etc. It is a powerful tool for security professionals and penetration testers to identify potential security vulnerabilities in CMS installations.