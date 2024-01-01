A tool to conduct preliminary security checks in code, infrastructure, or IAM configurations using various open-source tools.
CMSmap is a python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs. It is designed to automate the process of detecting security flaws in the most popular Content Management Systems (CMS) such as WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, etc. It is a powerful tool for security professionals and penetration testers to identify potential security vulnerabilities in CMS installations.
Automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications
Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux.
A web application security testing platform that helps you test your knowledge on web application security through realistic scenarios with known vulnerabilities.
DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG.
Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.